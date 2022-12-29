Bibb deputies: 71-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle

Deputies say a Chevy pickup, driven by a 44-year-old Macon man, was traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway when it collided with 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Macon Wednesday night.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says the incident happened just before 9:30 on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place.

“It was reported that Blash had stepped into the roadway in front of the pickup,” the release said.

Blash was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

