Bibb deputies: 3-year-old struck by bullet while riding in car with mother Friday night

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck in the chest by a bullet Friday night while riding in a car his mother was driving.

It happened near the intersection of West Napier Avenue and Mumford Road just after 10 o’clock.

Investigators say the child’s mother, a 22-year-old Macon woman, was driving a Lexus when an “unknown person fired shots.”

The child was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. No one else was injured.

There is no information on the suspect.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

