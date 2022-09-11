Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting

One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night.

It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers of Macon between two houses. They say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and pronounced dead there.

A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was driven to Piedmont Northside and is in stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.