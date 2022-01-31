Bibb County students to begin using ID cards

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Beginning February 1st, students in Bibb County will begin using an ID card when getting on a bus.

The school district says the use of an ID card will help to keep students safe. It will also help staff make sure students are getting on the correct bus.

Once a student gets on the bus, they simply have to scan their card on the scanner of the bus.

The bus driver can then see if the student is on the correct bus, and how many students get off at each bus stop.

But, the card can be used for more. Anthony Jackson the Director of Transportation on the Bibb County School District says, “One of the other would be with school nutrition during meal times to be able to log in for their meals. As well as utilizing it with technology to log in to their devices.”

Cards have already been distributed, and if lost you will have to pay $5 to get a new one.

Students will not be issued a new card each year, so it’s important to not lose it. A new card will only be issued when starting middle or high school.

The school district is also asking parents to register for transportation on the Bibb Schools website or at the school.