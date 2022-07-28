Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports 40 homicides in 2022

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Macon-Bibb County is on track to surpass the number of homicides from 2021, which was 55.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Tuesday night.

The killings brings the county’s homicide count for 2022 to 40. The sheriff’s office says four of them were “justifiable.”

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Tuesday’s deadly shooting happened at Waverly Point Townhomes on Forest Hill Road.

“To hear that mama scream last night in the emergency room, you can hear her scream from Pine Street and she was inside the emergency room, over her child, 17 years old,” he said.

17 year-old Jaden Ellington and 26 year-old Roctavia Edwards were. Two other victims, 17-year-old Devin Washington and 18-year-old Christian Edwards, remain in the hospital.

The incident has left people like Mardamian Height feeling unsafe and looking for ways to stop the violence.

“You should have multiple events here for them to do stuff,” Height said. “That will open their eyes to do better.”

According to Coroner Jones, Macon-Bibb County is on track to surpass the number of homicides from 2021, which was 55.

Maj. Chris Patterson says the sheriff’s office works in conjunction with the district attorney’s office to determine what is considered a homicide.

“There is a certain group of officers that are being proactive at this time,” he said. “They’re going from community to community addressing complaints.”

Maj. Patterson says those complaints include minor traffic violations, drug sales and areas where gun shots have been reported.

“We also have to react and respond to these situations which are tragic, so we put all our efforts into solving it and hopefully catching the perpetrator with this,” he said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still in the early stages of the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.