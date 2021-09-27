Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating afternoon robbery at Flowers Discount Bakery

A sheriff's office news release says it happened just after 4:30 at the store located at 2267 Anthony Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Flowers Discount Bakery store Monday afternoon.

A sheriff’s office news release says it happened just after 4:30 at the store located at 2267 Anthony Road.

A “male subject” entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk before running away. No one was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.