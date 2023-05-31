UPDATE: Missing 19-year-old found safe

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Nekeria Coley has been located and is safe.

Nekeria Coley (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Nekeria Coley has been located and is safe.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in the search for Nekeria Coley, a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing on May 28.

Coley was last seen near Hartley Bridge Road at Houston Road in Macon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say she was reported missing by a friend who found her personal belongings “on a nearby bench.”

Coley, who deputies say is “believed to be a danger to herself,” is about 5’3″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.