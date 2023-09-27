Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar on Houston Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar store at 3567 Houston Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the Family Dollar following reports of a male suspect entering the store with a firearm.

“Money was demanded from the store clerk. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store on foot,” a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged man, approximately five feet ten inches tall, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black partial face mask, a black two-tone heavy coat, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.