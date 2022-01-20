Bibb County Schools Wellness Program holds first public meeting

The district's goal was to get feedback from local educators about the county's wellness implementations.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District’s Wellness Council held its first public meeting Thursday.

Several teachers joined the meeting hoping to take something back to their schools.

The virtual meeting covered ways to enhance students’ wellness. One of those ideas was teaching students where their food comes from.

Several teachers joined the meeting hoping to take something back to their schools.

The Wellness Program got its start in 2016.

Timikel Sharpe, the district’s executive director for school nutrition, says the program has had a positive impact on the students.

“I’ve seen where the impact of children making healthier choices from the little one’s, and that’s the goal,” Sharpe said. “We have to help change the eating habits by helping to teach what to pick up and purchase when at the markets.”

The next meeting is scheduled to take place in February.