4 Bibb County schools earn top honors from Georgia Department of Education

Alexander II Magnet School, Carter Elementary School, Skyview Elementary School and Vineville Academy of the Arts are being recognized for performance and improvement.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four Bibb County schools have earned prestigious honors from the Georgia Department of Education, including Alexander II Magnet School, which earned a dual designation.

The Georgia Department of Education released its 2022-2023 lists of Distinguished and Reward Schools on Monday, according to a Bibb County School District news release. The Distinguished Schools designation honors the top-performing Title I schools in the state, while the Reward Schools designation recognizes Title I schools that have shown significant improvements.

Alexander II Magnet School has been identified as a 2023 Title I Distinguished School and is now eligible to apply for the National ESEA Distinguished School Award. To earn this title, a school must rank in the top 5% based on combined ELA and Math content mastery scores for the most recent school year.

Alexander II Magnet School also received Reward School designation. Three other Bibb County schools did as well: Carter Elementary School, Skyview Elementary School and Vineville Academy of the Arts. Reward Schools are among the top 5% of improving Title I schools, determined by comparing content mastery scores from the two most recent years of statewide assessments.

To be eligible for these designations, schools must be Title I and not currently be CSI or TSI support-identified schools.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) will publicly recognize two schools from each state receiving federal funds for their educational achievements. These schools will be designated as FY23 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. Only two schools per state are selected for this honor.

Click here for detailed criteria.