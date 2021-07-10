Bibb County School District hosts pop-up job fair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— In an effort to fill various positions, the Bibb County School district held a pop-up job fair.

The event took place Saturday morning outside of the Firehouse subs on Presidential Parkway.

According to the school district, the job fair was a way of teaching the public about the benefits and what academic programs are available.

“We’re just looking for people that want to work with students or work in the school district, that are eager to so what’s best for kids and work hard,” said Holly Huynh, Coordinator of Talent Management Acquisitions with the district.

This was the district’s second job fair this year, and so far, they say it has helped in attracting potential employees.

They are also in the progress of transitioning into being able to hire on the spot at future job fairs.