Bibb County School Board President announces re-election campaign

Bibb County School Board President Daryl Morton announced he's running for re-election.

Bibb County Schools offer hybrid schedules Bibb Schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School Board President Daryl Morton announced he’s running for re-election.

Morton, the Post 7 board member, started his campaign with a news conference Wednesday at Rookery on Cherry Street.

Morton has served as board president for three years.

He referenced the county’s graduation rate improvement since he’s been on the board, from 58.9% in 2014 to more than 80% today.

Morton says he now has his sights set on another goal.

“When Dr. Jones became superintendent, he said he wanted a goal of 90% graduation rate by 2025,” he said. “I think we can do that, so I want to continue to see that grow, and I just want to see general improvement in the performance of our children, and I think we’re committed to making that happen.”

The non-partisan election for Post 7, and also Post 8, is set for May.