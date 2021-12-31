Bibb Clerk’s Office, Sheriff’s Office closing to public due to ‘office-wide COVID outbreak’

The offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 10. Online services will be available until then for residents to file complaints and get answers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Clerk’s Office and Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public starting Monday, January 3, due to an “office-wide COVID outbreak.”

That’s according to a release from Chief Judge Pamela White-Colbert of the Bibb County Civil & Magistrate Court.

“We have had a number of employees test positive for COVID,” White-Colbert wrote. “And we feel that the best way to help prevent spreading the virus is to temporarily close the office to the public. While the doors are closed, we are Open for Business.”

Effective Monday, January 3, employees in both offices will be teleworking. The offices will reopen on Monday, January 10. Telephone and online services will be available until then.

“We will continue to offer Online Services to file complaints and answers,” White-Colbert wrote. “We will continue to assist you via telephone and electronically. If you need assistance, please call our main number 478-621-5801 or 478-219-5404 and leave a message or mail paperwork to 601 Mulberry Street, Room 401, Macon GA 31201. You may also email thamilton@maconbibb.us.”

White-Colbert says dispossessory cases that were scheduled for court on January 3 will be rescheduled to Friday, January 31. “Parties and attorneys will receive notices in the mail of the new time and date.”

Cases scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 6 will be heard, White-Colbert wrote, and first appearance hearings will continue to be heard daily by video conferencing as scheduled.

