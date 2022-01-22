Bibb Board of Education approves greenhouse for Heard Elementary

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Heard Elementary will soon be home to a greenhouse.

Bibb County school board members approved the construction Thursday night.

The addition will continue to let students get a head start learning about the agriculture industry.

Jennifer Wilson is the agriculture teacher at the elementary school and says the student feedback on the garden has been amazing. Now, with the addition of a greenhouse, she says it will provide more learning opportunities. “We can take our hydroponics one step further and grow throughout the year. We’ll be able to teach the kids about different systems that we can establish in the greenhouse, they can learn how to grow in a greenhouse, because it is different.

She also says this gives them more opportunities to grow during the winter months.

The school district will use American Rescue funding to pay for the greenhouse. This will also make it the first greenhouse at an elementary school in Bibb County.

Principal Carol Cote says the addition will add to their growing garden. “We want them to have opportunities where they can apply their knowledge and see how it functions in the real world.”

Madilen Moiser is a fifth-grader and now an aspiring ag teacher. She says she enjoys learning about the impact of the agriculture industry. “I like to learn how the plants work and what they need to work. What time of year they need to be planted, how much sunlight how much sunlight they need.”

Alonzo Adames is also a fifth-grader and says since moving to the new school he has learned so much. He says despite being into gaming he’s learned to combine a love for marketing and ag. Now, he says the impact the greenhouse will have when completed is big. “I think it’s going to be a whole new beginning for other elementary schools. Where we can inspire them to add a greenhouse too.”

The schools hopes to partner with community gardens to add to the greenhouse.