BCSO needs your help to find missing man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person.

According to investigators, 60-year-old Charles E. Hursey, was last seen on September 18. He was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on October 7.

Hursey is described as a medium brown skin black male with grey hair, about 5’6, and weighs around 180 pounds.

It was reported that Hursey suffers from mental issues.

Anyone with information, or knows the whereabouts of Charles E. Hursey, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.