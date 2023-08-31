UPDATE: Missing Macon woman found

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Eaton returned home and is in good health.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person.

According to family, 54-year-old Angela Eaton was last seen just before 10 p.m. Monday night at her Wesleyan Drive home. Deputies were told Eaton left her home without letting family know,

and walked away without her purse or house keys. Deputies say she’s diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and doesn’t have her medication with her.

If you’ve seen Eaton or know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.