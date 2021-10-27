BCSO investigating Tuesday night armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person witnesses say robbed a gas station Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 o’clock at Jumbo’s Marathon, located at 4116 Napier Avenue.

Witnesses told deputies a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money before receiving money and running away.

No one was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.