BCSO investigating Tuesday night armed robbery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person witnesses say robbed a gas station Tuesday night.
It happened just before 11 o’clock at Jumbo’s Marathon, located at 4116 Napier Avenue.
Witnesses told deputies a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money before receiving money and running away.
No one was injured.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.