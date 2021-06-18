BCSO: Deputy arrested, fired after stealing pistol from crash scene

The sheriff's office says Jayson Guidry is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy was arrested and charged with felony theft by taking and violation of oath of office after the sheriff’s office says he stole a handgun from a crash scene.

The charges follow a motor vehicle accident Guidry responded to on May 30. Arrest warrants show that while working the accident, Guidry removed a wallet, cell phone and handgun from the vehicle.

“He returned the wallet and cell phone to the wife of the driver,” the release said. “When she noticed she had not received her husband’s handgun, she asked Guidry about the pistol and he stated, ‘What pistol?'”

The handgun was found inside Guidry’s patrol vehicle during a search, and warrants were signed for his arrest.

An Internal Affairs Investigation revealed Guidry was found to be in violation of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Code of Ethics, Violation of Rules and Unbecoming Conduct and Conformance to Laws.

Sheriff David Davis terminated him as an employee Thursday afternoon.

