BCSD: Free summer meals available to Bibb County youth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is reminding parents it will offer free meals throughout the summer via the Seamless Summer Option (SSO).

In a June 1 letter to parents and guardians, the district said meals will be available to children under 18 and to students over 18 with a state-defined mental or physical disability as defined by a state or local educational agency.

This summer’s free meal program includes breakfast and lunch options for elementary and middle school students from June 5-29, and for high school students from June 5 to July 13.

Students can receive these free meals once for breakfast and once for lunch every day from BCSD summer school site cafeterias, area-eligible community sites and designated mobile stops at a select group of area-eligible locations.

The school site summer meal service will be available Monday-Thursday. The community summer meal service will be available Monday-Friday, and the mobile summer lunch meal service will be available Monday-Thursday.

Enrolled Bibb County School students should bring their badges to the cafeteria or bus service locations for identification. Non-enrolled children participating in the program are required to provide basic information to identify themselves.

“ALL meals must be served in a congregate setting and must be consumed by students on-site,” the letter states, specifying that children must now eat their meals in the cafeteria, on or at the bus, in the community center, church, library, or other locations where they are served. Parents or guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals; the child must be present.

Click here to see the full letter to parents, which also includes a list of meal sites and times.

For menus and additional details, parents and guardians can visit the School Nutrition webpage. You can also contact the School Nutrition Department at (478) 779-2612.