Bibb County offers free summer meals for students; on-site dining returns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County students can enjoy free meals this summer thanks to the district’s nutrition department launching the program for all students from June 5 to July 13, depending on grade level.

This summer’s free meal program, offered by the Bibb County School District, includes breakfast and lunch options for elementary and middle school students from June 5-29, and for high school students from June 5 to July 13.

The nutrition department will announce specific times and locations in the coming weeks.

New this year, students must obtain and consume their meals on site, because the COVID-19 waiver allowing offsite consumption has ended.

“Those waivers have now ended, so now we’re going back to what we’re doing traditionally before COVID, where students will come to the school site, they’ll sit down in the cafeteria, they’ll eat their meals, or community center, church, library, they have to eat their meals there,” nutrition director Condus Shuman said.

Click here for more information on the district’s summer meal program.