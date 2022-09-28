Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘possible drive-by shooting’

A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a "possible drive-by shooting" Tuesday night.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a “possible drive-by shooting” Tuesday night.

It happened just before midnight in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street, according to a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies found a 40-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Central Avenue. He was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is underway.

Call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 445-4893 if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.