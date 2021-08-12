Back in the 90’s this afternoon with rain in the forecast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Isolated showers today will become more numerous by Friday afternoon.

TODAY.

A partly sunny sky will be greeted with a few isolated downpours off and on throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low and middle 90’s today before falling into the low and middle 70’s overnight. Heat index values this afternoon will be greater than 100° at times. Patchy dense fog formation is possible overnight.

TOMORROW.

As we wrap up the work week we will be dealing with scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon than today, but it will not be a huge difference. You may want to keep the umbrella around for any Friday evening plans as a few showers will linger past sunset.

WEEKEND & FRED.

We will keep the daytime heat driven storms around during the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday evening we will potentially be getting prepared for Tropical Storm Fred.

The latest NHC advisory at the time of this writing (Thursday, August 12 at 5am) shows Fred is still a tropical depression. The storm center has emerged back over the warm waters of the Atlantic after interacting with Hispaniola for the better part of 24 hours.

Right now the storm is forecast to make it back to tropical storm strength. The current NHC forecast track brings Fred into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. If this track holds true, our impacts would be greatest on Monday and Tuesday. There’s still some uncertainty with the storm, but we will continue to provide updates as we get them.

