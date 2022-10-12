Baby Barn continues attracting hundreds at the Georgia National Fair

"It was really cute afterwards, we actually cried because it was just bringing life into the world, it was amazing."

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Baby Barn is back for its fourth year at the Georgia National Fair.

The excitement or shock of a new calf is what keeps bringing people back to the Baby Barn. It has become a tradition for some, but a first time experience for others like EllaClaire Boelen.

15 calves have been born since the fair opened its gates. For the the first time since 2018, a set of twins were delivered. Each calf is named by fairgoers.

Lee Lancaster is the Marketing Specialist for the Georgia Department of Agriculture. He says the Baby Barn shines light on the benefit of dairy farmers.

“We want to bring agriculture, the process to people so that they’ll understand exactly how difficult this is and how huge agriculture is to the state economy,” he said.

According to Lancaster, milk can only be produced once a cow gives birth. He says four pregnant cows give birth each day at the fair.

If this is your first time watching the process, Lancaster hopes people take away one thing.

“I want people to just have an appreciation of how difficult everything is,” he said. “I want people to slow down when they see a combine. I want them to say hey there’s a combine, that’s where peanut butter comes from, that’s where cotton come from.”

There’s a lot to learn at the Baby Barn. If you’re not a fan of the cows, there’s also a piglet nursery to learn about the cycle of a market pig.

Boelen encourages others to visit the Baby Barn.

“It was amazing you should come, and hopefully you get to see it too,” she said.

Organizers say the Baby Barn grows in popularity each year, which helps them increase the number of cows they bring each year.

The Baby Barn is located inside the Georgia Grown building near the West Gate entrance. It opens daily at 10 a.m.