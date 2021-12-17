Attempted bank robbery in Warner Robins leads to arrest in Walmart

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An attempted armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Watson Blvd. led to an arrest at Walmart on Thursday morning, December 16, 2021.

According to a media release from the Warner Robins Police Department, a woman wearing a Halloween mask resembling a robot entered the Wells Fargo Bank at around 11:31 a.m. making the statement: “This is a stick up, this is a robbery, get down or else.” The suspect began arguing with bank staff about stealing money before leaving the scene in a black vehicle. No money was taken and no one was injured.

The suspect was quickly found in the Walmart located directly behind the bank. The suspect was identified as 37 year-old Abigail Lane of Warner Robins and arrested without incident.

Lane is being charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery and wearing a mask, hood, or device that conceals the identity of the wearer.