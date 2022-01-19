Attempted Armed Robbery at Lucky Food Mart Wednesday morning; suspect unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Lucky Food Mart on Second street in Macon was almost robbed Wednesday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect.

According to the BCSO, a masked male entered the Lucky Food Mart at 2400 Second street around 8:26 a.m. brandishing a handgun and demanding money. The suspect attempted to open the cash register but didn’t get any money. He fled the scene on foot towards Ell Street. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a slender male wearing all black with a mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.