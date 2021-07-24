Atrium Health Navicent, Bibb County Schools to host vaccine event Saturday

This is a back to school vaccination event to encourage everyone who can to get the vaccine.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is partnering with Atrium Health Navicent to encourage people to get vaccinated.

They will host a second vaccination event Saturday, July 24, at the Atrium Health Navicent Wellness Center.

It’s a back to school event to encourage everyone who can to get the vaccine.

“Currently we have others that are scheduled as well,” Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “And we will continue to have them as we move throughout the year. I think this is a partnership, and this shows how the community is supporting the school system.”

According to Dr. Jones, this will not be the last event they host to get people vaccinated.

The event is from 9 a.m.until 2 p.m.