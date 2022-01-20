Arrested Development to perform at 40th Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon this March

Flyer credit to Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The second major headliner for the 40th Cherry Blossom Festival’s Celebration in Macon has been announced– Arrested Development will be performing here, in Middle Georgia.

A release from Cherry Blossom Festival organizers says Arrested Development will be performing during the Nightly Concert Series, and that they’ll take the stage at Carolyn Crayton Park on Friday, March 25th, 2022. The Cherry Blossom Festival will start March 18th and end March 27th, throughout these 10 days local, regional, and national artists will perform nightly– admission to the Festival will be $5 on Thursdays and Sundays, and $10 on Fridays and Saturdays, but anyone with admission to the festival will also have free access to the concerts.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award Winning group has made a splash in the world of hip-hop for the past 30 years, the group winning many awards with their hit song, “Tennessee”, which went on to be named as one of the 500 songs that shaped rock and roll in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as landing in the top 100 songs of the 90’s by VH1. They’ve sold millions of copies of their albums, and have performed sold-out concerts all over the world.

There’s still another major headliner to be announced, stay with 41NBC for more updates on the Cherry Blossom Festival or visit cherryblossom.com