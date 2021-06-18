Arrest made in shooting at Budget Inn in Cochran

Jenkins is charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Cochran man is facing an aggravated assault charge in connection to a shooting at a local motel.

The Cochran Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance in relation to a shooting at the Budget Inn on North 2nd Street in Cochran, Wednesday.

Officers first responded to the scene just before 6:00pm. The GBI reports that Antonio Jenkins shot Louis Gordon during an argument while at the motel.

Gordon was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment.

Jenkins is currently in the Bleckley County jail charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.