Another rainy week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances will remain elevated this week as our unsettled weather pattern continues.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s while we dodge showers and thunderstorms. Coverage of rain will be scattered throughout the area. Clouds will hang around tonight and that will keep temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Isolated showers are likely through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW.

Cloud cover is expected to remain in place for a large chunk of the day. The cloud cover combined with scattered showers and thunderstorms will keep temperatures down in the low and middle 80’s. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day of the week as a cold front will slide through enhancing rain chances. A few strong storms are possible tomorrow evening as the front moves through. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain would be the two main storm threats.

WEEK AHEAD.

Isolated to scattered rain chances remain in the forecast through the weekend. We are not looking at washout conditions each and every day, but keeping the umbrella nearby would not be a bad idea. Temperatures will generally stay in the middle and upper 80’s through the end of the week with the low 90’s possible this weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m)