Anonymous donor gifts $2.5 million to Ft. Valley State University’s Finish Line Initiative

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An anonymous donor gifted $2.5 million dollars to Fort Valley State University (FVSU) students who face financial barriers when trying to complete their degree.

A press release from FVSU says on Monday, December 13th, 2021, the school received it’s largest single contribution in school history. The gift goes towards the school’s Finish Line Initiative, which works to help students pay for educational expenses not covered by financial aid. The donation came from the same person who donated $250,000 to the same initiative in August of 2021.

FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones says: “This extremely generous donation is a transformative gift that will make a significant difference in the lives of many students,” and “This type of philanthropy is a clear recognition that higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity for students from underserved communities with socioeconomic challenges. We are beyond grateful for this wonderful show of support and confidence in FVSU and our students.”

FVSU says that it plans to use the donation to give scholarships to over 500 students over the next 3 years. The initiative typically targets seniors and juniors majoring in fields like agriculture, engineering, computer science, healthcare, and business- though there are plans to expand the scholarship to more non-traditional students and those who show great engagement and leadership.