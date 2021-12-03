Annual Legacy of Lights event back in Houston County

Houston County's Habitat for Humanity partnered with Chick-fil-A on Highway 96. The restaurant will be lit up through the first week of January, and visitors will also have the chance to donate to Habitat for Humanity.

Houston Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Legacy of Lights Legacy of Lights

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The annual Legacy of Lights is back in Warner Robins this year.

Houston County’s Habitat for Humanity partnered with Chick-fil-A on Highway 96. The restaurant will be lit up through the first week of January, and visitors will also have the chance to donate to Habitat for Humanity.

Money raised will help the organization build homes for families in need.

Bill Goggin, Habitat’s Executive Director, says they’ve raised more than $130,000 each year.

“Without donors, we can’t build these homes,” he said. “So we’re very fortunate and very grateful for what this community provides for us.”

The lights turned on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.