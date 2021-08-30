Animal shelters seeing a rise in surrender calls

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Humane Society and The Friends of Perry Animal Shelter have seen an increase in surrender calls. But both shelters say they’re full.

Dee Allison is the Director and President of the Humane Society of Houston County. According to Allison, they’re not seeing returned animals from their shelter, but are seeing stray animals and owner surrenders. She says owner surrenders are the worst they’ve been in a long time. She adds it’s very hard on an animal to go from a loving home to a shelter.

“It’s not too hard to take your dog out to go potty, to feed them, to brush them, to spend some time with them, instead of turning them in here,” said Allison.

Amanda Johnson is the Assistant Director for The Friends of Perry Animal Shelter, and says they’re in a similar situation.

She says they got about 50 surrender calls over the weekend.

“We just can’t take them all we simply don’t have the manpower or the room to care for that many animals,” said Johnson.

Johnson urges people to reach out to friends or family for help if they can’t take care of their animals, and says people should also make sure to spay or neuter their pets. Johnson asks people to be patient with them, because the shelter is run by only two people.

“I know it’s very frustrating when you have an animal that you need help with and it seems like nobody wants to help you. It’s not that we don’t want to. We would love to be able to help every single animal out there but right now we’re doing all we can and it feels like a very uphill battle,” said Johnson.

Allison says there are resources available for people who need help taking care of their pets.

“If you need food we have avenues to give some food out if that’s an issue. If some of it’s behavioral we’ll tell how to work with it, suggest a trainer. There’s really other avenues other than throwing up your hands and saying ‘I’m done,'” said Allison.

If you want to help either shelter: