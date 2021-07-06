All eyes on Elsa ahead of U.S. landfall

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After making landfall in Cuba Monday, Tropical Storm Elsa is inching closer to the Florida Peninsula.

TODAY.

Tropical moisture works back into the forecast area today ahead of Elsa. Isolated downpours are possible this afternoon and evening as temperatures climb to near 90° under a partly sunny sky. Tonight, clouds will remain in place along with a few light showers. Temperatures will be seasonable at near 70°.

ELSA.

Our impacts from Elsa could begin as early as lunchtime on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will bring the possibility of locally heavy rainfall which could lead to isolated flooding. By the late evening and early nighttime hours Elsa will be closer to Middle Georgia.

While the “bad” part of the storm is forecast to stay to our southeast, we will be seeing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. The time frame for this looks to be 7pm Wednesday through 7am Thursday. The forecast will change between now and then. Please stay tuned to 41NBC for updates.

