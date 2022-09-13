Alcohol license revoked at Rodeo Bar and Grill following weekend shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sheriff David Davis is revoking local night club Rodeo Bar and Grill’s license to serve alcohol.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of Sheriff David Davis, an alcohol license revocation letter was delivered to the proprietor of Rodeo Bar and Grill at 4053 Pio Nono Avenue on Tuesday, September 13th. This happens after an incident this past weekend in which a security guard was shot and killed at the business.

Saturday evening, the BCSO also served a notice for Rodeo Bar and Grill to cease all business activities because the camera system of the business was not capable of recording and storing retrievable data. The action was taken until the camera system was fixed and found to be up to the standards of the Macon-Bibb County ordinance and re-inspected by the Sheriff’s Office.

The revocation of the business’ alcohol license will take place immediately as the Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Commissioners conduct a review surrounding activities around the business.