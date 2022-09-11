Bar and Grill security guard shot and killed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon, who was shot while working as security for the Rodeo Bar and Grill was pronounced deceased Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 04:00 a.m after there was an altercation inside the Rodeo Bar and Grill. Multiple people were involved and made to leave the bar. As the subjects were leaving multiple shots were fired by unknown subjects. During the incident Stewart was struck in the head. No one else was injured in the incident.

There is no information on the suspects at this time other than two male subjects.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.