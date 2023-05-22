Additional arrests made in Greenwood Terrace fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Additional arrests have been made in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Trerico Thomas.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4th– the day after the shooting– investigators found that during an argument at the home on Greenwood Terrace, 21-year-old Destiny Barry shot Thomas. Barry was taken into custody and questioned, then later taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with murder.

As of Monday May 22nd, BCSO says additional arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting.

On May 18th, just before 11 p.m., deputies served a warrant for 33-year-old Joshua Polk’s arrest at a Bloomfield residence– Polk was considered armed and dangerous and had an additioinal warrant out of Clayton County. Polk is being charged with Murder and is held without bond.

30-year-old Amanda Murray was also arrested– she is being charged for hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.