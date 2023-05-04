Man shot and killed on Greenwood Terrace

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Greenwood Terrace, just after 11:00 p.m.

43-year-old Trerico Kenyon Thomas of Macon, was found unresponsive by deputies. It was reported that there was an altercation in front of a residence and during the altercation multiple shots were fired. Thomas was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. No one else was injured during the incident. Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.