A few strong storms possible this weekend



We have had a nice day here in Middle Georgia, but changes are on the way for the rest of the weekend.

Overnight a line of storms will push south into Georgia bringing the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds in the initial line.

Timing for these storms will be starting around 6am for our northern counties, and lasting through early afternoon.



By the late morning/early afternoon we will be seeing the line breaking up a bit, but some strong storms will still be possible.

Most of the rain and storms should be exiting the area during the early afternoon, but clouds will be sticking around.

Rain stays mainly out of the area Saturday evening, with just a few isolated showers possible.



The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Middle Georgia in a level 1 threat for severe weather on Saturday.

This is a very low threat level, but definitely a time to stay weather aware, especially with all the Saturday morning activities.



Main threats with storms on Saturday will be damaging winds gusts and small hail.

Some pockets of heavy rain can’t be ruled out.

While the tornado threat is very low, it is not zero, so once again, have a way to get your warnings Saturday morning.

Dry weather will continue from Saturday evening into Sunday morning, so it should be nice for any Easter egg hunts or Easter pictures.

Rain and storms will be possible any time after 2 pm on Sunday and those storms will continue overnight and into Monday.



Monday will bring a cool down to Middle Georgia as we continue to see rain chances into the early afternoon.

Dry weather returns for the rest of the week as we slowly warm back to the 80s and even mid 80s by Friday.