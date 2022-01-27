Cooler, sunny weather Thursday



We had another nice day in Middle Georgia, but we are going to start seeing some big changes in the forecast for the end of the week.

High pressure will continue to keep us clear overnight tonight and into Thursday with lows dropping into the 30s.

Highs tomorrow will be limited to the mid and upper 50s with clouds starting to push in by the evening.



The big cold front will start moving in Friday, bringing an increase in cloud cover and a few isolated showers.

Winds will be picking up, with gusts up to 25 mph on Friday night.

A big push of arctic air will be following behind the front and settling in across the area for the weekend.



We are really not being dramatic when we talk about the level of cold for the weekend.

In the graphic above you can see the “feels like” temperatures Saturday morning…so yeah, it will be very cold.

Through the rest of the day Saturday our temperatures will be staying in the mid to low 40s with breezy conditions continuing.



We should see a pretty quick recovery of our high temperatures starting Sunday as we warm back into the 50s.

Next week will be much warmer than this week, with a warm up back to the mid and upper 60s.

Showers will become more widespread by the end of the week.