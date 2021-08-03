80’s to stick around for remainder of work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures for the rest of the work week will run 5-10 degrees below our average high of 93° this time of year.

TODAY.

Our break from the heat continues this afternoon as high temperatures area only forecast to make it into the middle 80’s. A partly cloudy sky is expected today as isolated showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Tonight will not be a washout but a few light showers are likely. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Our temperatures will remain in the middle 80’s tomorrow afternoon as more sunshine and reduced rain chances are expected. Isolated showers during the afternoon will give way to quieter conditions overnight. Temperatures will fall to near 70° by Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances will remain minimal through the end of the work week as a stationary boundary hangs around. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s through this period. Rain and storm chances will be greater on Saturday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. The 90’s return by Sunday.

