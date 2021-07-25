77-year-old man shot to death at Perry apartment complex

It happened just before 11:15 Saturday night.

Photos: Perry Police

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 77-year-old man was shot to death at a Perry apartment complex Saturday night, and two people are now arrested and charged in connection to his murder.

It happened just before 11:15 p.m. at Mason Terrace Apartments, according to a Perry Police news release, which said 77-year-old Willie Jacox of Centerville was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on scene.

Responding officers were told a man and woman, identified as 19-year-old Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray of Americus and 18-year-old Natajah Sincere Culpepper of Centerville, were seen quickly walking away from the area. Police say they were later found, and an investigation revealed they were involved in Jacox’s death.

Murray is charged with murder and Culpepper is charged with murder-party to a crime. Both are being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

Call Detective Quridsha Gilliam at (478) 988-2834 or Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822 if you have any information.

