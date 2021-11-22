76-year-old man dies in single vehicle wreck in Macon on Monday

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release saying that the fatal accident took place at 1:13 p.m.. The release says that the victim, Joel Peed of Macon, may have experienced a medical emergency causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which then struck a tree.

This accident is still under investigation, anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC on Monday, November 22, 2021, that a single vehicle crash had taken place that resulted in a man’s death.

According to Jones, the car in question got into a wreck at the intersection between Beaver Oaks Drive and Deer Run in the Beaver Oaks subdivision on Monday afternoon.

Coroner Jones says that Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced a 76 year-old man dead on the scene at 1:15 p.m.