70s return to Middle Georgia Wednesday



We started our warming trend today in Middle Georgia as highs warmed to the upper 60s.

Tomorrow brings another nice day under high pressure, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Winds will be coming in from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows tomorrow will be a bit warmer, mostly seeing temps drop into the 40s by Thursday morning.



Thursday and Friday will bring our biggest warm up as an upper level ridge sits over Middle Georgia.

Highs for the end of the week will top out in the mid 70s in Macon and Warner Robins.

Warmer conditions will be possible further south.



Dry conditions will be continuing for much of the weekend, with a few isolated showers possible Sunday evening.

A quick cold front on Sunday will help to limit high temps to the 60s, which will start a cooling trend for next week.

Next week also brings another chance for showers by Wednesday or Thursday.