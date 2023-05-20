7 Bibb County students receive 2023 Al Lucas Memorial Scholarships

Scholar athletes across Bibb County continue to reap rewards thanks to the legacy of the late Al Lucas, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate.

Courtesy: Elaine Lucas

Lucas, a local hero turned collegiate and professional football player, is remembered not just for his skills on the field, but also for his commitment to academics and community services.

This year’s Al Lucas Memorial Scholarships were awarded to seven deserving students Friday night at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

This year’s recipients:

Central High School : Andrew McClendon

: Andrew McClendon Howard High Schoo l: Kenyon Jabari

l: Kenyon Jabari Northeast High Schoo l: Marrell Moffett and Jalayzha Williams

l: Marrell Moffett and Jalayzha Williams Rutland High School : Raylan Maddox

: Raylan Maddox Southwest High School : Christopher Martin

: Christopher Martin Westside High School: Marshawn Harvey

Each scholarship is valued at $1,000. Scholarships are awarded annually to a male and female student from Lucas’ alma mater, Northeast High School, and one student from the five other Bibb County high schools.

Lucas, a standout football player at Troy State University before spending time in the National Football League (NFL) and Arena Football League (AFL), died on April 10, 2005, from a spinal cord injury he suffered during a Los Angeles Avengers arena football game.