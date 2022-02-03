6 more Peach County Trojans sign letters of intent

Peach County High School always has a long list of players signing letters of intent, and that was the case again for National Signing Day Wednesday.

Photo: Peach County High School Principal Ken Hartley (@PeachPrincipal1)

Six Trojans were part of a ceremony in Fort Valley.

Mason Maddox, Marcellus Pope and Jamond James will all stay in Middle Georgia and play for Georgia Military College.

Ladaria Leggett is heading north to Southern Illnois. Jalen Felts signed with Glenville State and Trequan Ball signed with Bethel University.

Eight Trojans have now signed in all, according to Principal Ken Hartley, with more scheduled to sign later.

The 2021 Peach County Trojans went 8-4, falling in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.

