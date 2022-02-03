5 Northside Eagles sign on National Signing Day

Five Northside Eagles signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Photo: Northside Football

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five Northside Eagles signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Four of them will stay in Georgia, and the fifth won’t be far away.

Demarcus Allen is heading to LaGrange College. Centavious Lowe, Micah Thurmond and Cameran Brown will all go to West Georgia, and AJ Whitehead will play for Buccaneers Sports Academy in Phenix City, Alabama.

The 2021 Northside Eagles went 9-4, falling in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

