4th annual Kids Fishing Rodeo happening Saturday in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fourth annual Kids’ Fishing Rodeo is scheduled for this weekend at Go Fish Education Center.

The event, hosted by FLW Tour Pro Clayton Batts, starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 2 and lasts until 12 p.m. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Raffle prizes will follow the fishing portion of the event at 12:15.

All participants are encouraged to follow Covid guidelines and wear a mask when coming to weigh fish and at the awards. Kids will be able to take their catch home if they wish with an 8 fish per person (bream, catfish or hybrid bass) limit.

The rodeo competition will be split into three age groups: 5 and under, 6-10 and 11-15.

National, local and pro anglers are expected to be in attendance, according to the event flyer, and prizes will be available for all age groups.

There is free kids admission, rod/reel combo and t-shirt for the fist 50 kids to enter the center with a paying adult, according to a post on Batts’ Facebook page.

Parents are encouraged to fill out registration forms prior to the event, but forms will be available on site the morning of the event. Send completed registration forms to cbfishingrodeo@aol.com.

Go Fish Education Center is located at 1255 Perry Parkway.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.