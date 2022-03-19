40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival begins with wet start

40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — The 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival began Friday.

Gates were scheduled to open at 11:30 a.m. at Carolyn Crayton Park, but weather conditions kept that from happening.

The ribbon cutting ceremony still took place indoors at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Festival organizers and county leaders talked about what’s new this year at the festival.

“There’s a new ride called Jekyll and Hyde, and it just came over from I think he said the Netherlands and it arrived in Savannah and the first place it’s ever been is Macon,” 2022 Festival Chair Elizabeth Cleveland said.

Cleveland says this years festival has new additions and entertainment.

“We have three big concerts instead of just one headliner, and we have a concert every night,” she said.

Just like every year you can expect to see The Bird Lady and the pink poodle.

Paul Williams is the owner of the pink poodle known as Cherry. He loves how much joy his dogs bring during the festival.

“We just did it for a weekend, something fun to do, my wife and I are dog groomers,” he said. “So we said lets just dye the dog and paint her toe nails and put her bows in her hair. Of course the smiles that she creates is the best.”

There are also rides for people of all ages and several favorite festival foods.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says this year’s festival is a time to celebrate. He explains why the festival means so much to him.

“To me personally I’ve been here all my life, it’s a chance to showcase Macon-Bibb County. It’s a chance to show the best parts of Macon to the folks who come in. We want to bring everyone in from the outside.”

The park will open on Saturday at 10 a.m. For a full list of events, click here.