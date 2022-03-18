UPDATE: First day of Cherry Blossom Festival closed due to weather

UPDATE: According to the head of the Cherry Blossom Festival, Carolyn Crayton Park will be closed on March 18th due to weather damage. Friday was supposed to be the first day of the festival, but inclement weather has shifted that to Saturday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Pinkest Party on Earth has been moved to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame due to weather conditions.

The opening ceremony for the Cherry Blossom Festival is set to take place at noon on Friday, and while it was originally set to take place at Carolyn Crayton Park where the festival is taking place, incoming rain has the ceremony set to take place at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame instead.