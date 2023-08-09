4 suspects remain on Crimestoppers ‘Top 15 Most Wanted’

Citizens can safely and anonymously report tips at 1-877-68CRIME.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers says there are four remaining wanted suspects on its Top 15 Most Wanted program. Crimestoppers provides automatic rewards of $1,000 minimum payout on the Top 15 Fugitive List. And there is up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of wanted fugitives.

Crimestoppers’ Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today to explain how the Top 15 Most Wanted program works. He also shared details about the four remaining Top 15 Most Wanted suspects:

